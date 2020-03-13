Shoppers pack patience as Coronavirus prep continues at Costco

HONOLULU (KHON2) – As the Coronavirus outbreak continues, local residents are preparing by stocking up on supplies.

“It is crazy I mean coming here took me about 30 minutes and I just live up the street,” said Mariko Unten a Honolulu resident. “The line super long all entrances.”

Costco Iwilei drew long lines that could be seen wrapped around the building on Thursday.

Some customers say the experience wasn’t too bad, but the traffic was overwhelming.

“It’s actually not that bad once you get inside it’s crazy to get into the parking lot it took us a while we actually parked next door and just walked over because to get in is a long wait,” said Bo Frank a Honolulu resident.

Even Maui has been hit hard. Kahului Target’s aisles were empty Thursday, March 12. Courtesy Jan Anderson.

There were not only lines outside but inside the store as well for toilet paper.

“They’re actually pulling it directly off the pallets and handing it to each customer as they come up from the line that’s wrapped all the way to the front of the store,” said Thomas Luna a Honolulu resident.

Costco Iwilei is limiting one pack of toilet paper per member. The Iwilei location is also taking precautions of their own by passing out disinfecting wipes before customers enter the store.

Customers tell us paper towels are out but bottled water seems to still be available. However, keep in mind there’s a two per member limit on the water.