HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Shirokiya will remain closed until the end of the year, according to its parent company Shirokiya Holdings.

The company explained that they’re still deciding whether to change its current business concept or wait until the pandemic is over in order to reopen. Previously, Shirokiya could be seen packed with customers eating and drinking, all while enjoying live entertainment.

The Ala Moana food hall originally closed around Oahu’s first lockdown and will remain closed until December 31, unless company officials make a decision on its reopening.

Shirokiya released a statement:

Most recently, Shirokiya Japan Village Walk, our business concept of people gathering to eat, drink, chat, and enjoy live entertainment, was vibrant with people and energy. However, considering the current state of the Coronavirus Pandemic and our duty to prioritize the health and well-being of our employees and customers, it is challenging and dangerous to continue operating our business concept. To reopen our business and to assure the safety of our employees and customers, we must make a tough decision of either changing our business concept drastically or waiting until the pandemic is over. Our team is carefully and swiftly considering options, and we would appreciate your understanding regarding this extension of our business closure to December 31. Shirokiya Holdings, Inc.

