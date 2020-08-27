Shirokiya extends closure to Sept. 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Once again, Shirokiya has extended its business closure.

The once busy food hall announced that it will reopen on September 30, but the decision may change if cases continue to rise in the state.

Food hall officials note that reopening would be challenging and even dangerous with their current business concept.

“To reopen out business and to assure the safety of our employees and customers, we must make a tough decision of either changing out business concept drastically or waiting until the pandemic is over,” Shirokiya officials wrote in a letter to the public, which can be seen taped to their front doors.

The Shirokiya team is still considering their options and with that comes the closure extension.

