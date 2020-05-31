Shirokiya extends business closure until the end of August

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The once busy Shirokiya at Ala Moana has been deserted since COVID-19 hit the state.

Though restaurants will be able to open up its doors to the dine-in experience again on June 5, Shirokiya announced in a letter posted on its doors that it will remain closed until August 31.

“It is challenging and dangerous to continue operating out business concept,” said the company.

