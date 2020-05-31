HONOLULU (KHON2) — The once busy Shirokiya at Ala Moana has been deserted since COVID-19 hit the state.
Though restaurants will be able to open up its doors to the dine-in experience again on June 5, Shirokiya announced in a letter posted on its doors that it will remain closed until August 31.
RELATED: Dine-in permitted for Oahu restaurants starting June 5
“It is challenging and dangerous to continue operating out business concept,” said the company.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- May 29: Over 1,000 people continue to land in the state
- Shirokiya extends business closure until the end of August
- Protests heat up across US, governors call in National Guard
- Atlanta Mayor invokes curfew, 1,500 National Guard troops deployed to city
- Photo Gallery: SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic flight to International Space Station