Sheraton Waikiki honors moms with lights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sheraton Waikiki is celebrating Mother’s Day by lighting up the hotel.
Certain rooms are lit to spell out mom. It fits perfectly with the hearts.
The Moana Surfrider has had a heart on it before.
