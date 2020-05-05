Live Now
Sheraton Waikiki honors moms with lights

COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sheraton Waikiki is celebrating Mother’s Day by lighting up the hotel.

Certain rooms are lit to spell out mom. It fits perfectly with the hearts.

The Moana Surfrider has had a heart on it before.

