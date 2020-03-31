Sharing some aloha in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There may not be a whole lot of guests in Waikiki but there is still certainly plenty of aloha.
There’s about 30 floors worth to be precise.
The Hyatt Regency Waikiki strategically lit up to spell out the word Aloha.
A total of 54 rooms were fully lit up.
The Hyatt started sharing the Aloha last Tuesday.
They plan to keep sharing it through their lit up rooms indefinitely.
The Marriott has their empty rooms lit up in the shape of a heart.
