Severe winter weather on mainland delays vaccine shipment to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Health Department says severe winter weather on the mainland is delaying shipment of some COVID-19 vaccines. It says the delay is impacting some vaccination clinics which means some appointments may have to be rescheduled.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, Wednesday’s vaccination at Leeward Community College has been cancelled because of the delay. We learned those who signed up for that day will be sent some information on how to reschedule.

On the other hand, Hawaii Pacific Health tells us their appointments at the mass vaccination site at Pier 2 have not been impacted as they have adequate supply.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tells us the state got nearly 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

“The next 10 trays will come in that next shipment,” said Green. “So we got half of our Pfizer shipment, and the Moderna doses are about two to three days delayed.”

The Health Department says about 14,200 Moderna doses scheduled to arrive on Tuesday are delayed. But it’s expecting more than 42,800 doses this week with an additional 4,400 to be delivered to CVS Health directly.

“You know, the CVS shipment, which was to be 4,400 doses over three weeks, is now actually going to be 4,400 doses each week for our kupuna. So that is a big benefit,” explained Green.

Many who already got their first dose are getting their second shots, which could come with a more severe side effect. The CDC says common side effects include: fever, chills, and tiredness.

“I’ve had people say that the arm hurt more,” said Dr. Tony Trpkovski of Doctors of Waikiki. “I’ve had people say that they’ve had fatigue, some fever and body aches. But nothing has lasted more than a day. Some people have had diarrhea even. But in general, it’s a very mild reaction. But the second time around, it’s a little bit more dramatic.”

The CDC says the vaccine may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.