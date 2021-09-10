Several free COVID testing, vaccine clinics available for the public around Oahu

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are prepared at a medical center in Sydney on March 14, 2021. Australia will receive 4 million Pfizer doses from Britain in a swap deal that will double the quantity of that COVID-19 vaccine available to Australians Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Joel CarrettAAP Image viaAP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public will be able to get a free COVID test or vaccine at several clinics around Oahu thanks to the City and County of Honolulu, as well as Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.

Honolulu City Councilmember Radiant Cordero announced Friday, Sept. 10, that the public will be able to get tested or vaccinated at Farrington High School on two separate Saturdays, Sept. 11 and Oct. 2. Kaiser Permanente also will be offering 13 more COVID vaccine clinics at multiple locations around Oahu from Saturday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 19.

According to officials, people can get a free coronavirus test or vaccine at Farrington High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Sept. 11 and Oct. 2. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given to those 18 and older.

The coronavirus vaccines will be administered at the school’s library, and walk-ins will be welcomed. To get tested, people can either drive up to the school’s gym or do a walk-in at the auditorium. Officials said participants should bring a photo ID and medical insurance card, if possible.

Additionally, Kaiser Permanente will also be administering vaccines to the public. Officials said walk-ins will be accepted, and the Pfizer vaccine will be available. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s availability will depend on supply.

Here is a list of the upcoming Kaiser Permanente COVID vaccine clinics:

Saturday 9/11

West Oahu Christian Church (94-420 Farrington Hwy Waipahu), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kaiser High School (511 Lunalilo Home Road Honolulu HI 96825), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hawaii Baptist Academy (2425 Pali Highway Honolulu HI 96817), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday 9/12

Mililani YMCA (95-1190 Hikikaulia Street, Mililani HI 96789), 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Legacy Christian Church (1020 Keolu Drive, Kailua HI 96734), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday 9/13

Nuuanu YMCA (1441 HI-61, Honolulu, HI 96813), 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday 9/14

Windward YMCA (1200 Kailua Road, Kailua HI 96734), 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday 9/16

Aloha Stadium (Salt Lake Blvd and Kamehameha Hwy corner of the parking lot), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday 9/17

Hawaii Carpenters Training Center (2040 Lauwiliwili Street Kapolei), 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9/18

Mililani Town Center (94-1249 Meheula Parkway, Mililani, HI 96789), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aloha Stadium (Stadium Salt Lake Blvd and Kamehameha Hwy corner of the parking lot), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday 9/19