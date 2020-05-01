Senators tour airport to see how state tracks arriving passengers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Senators toured the Daniel K. International airport on Friday to look at procedures of how the state tracks and verifies arriving passengers.
Senators say some visitors are violating the 14-day traveler self-quarantine mandate.
