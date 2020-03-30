Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds afternoon meeting

HONOLULU (KHON) — After 29 new cases of coronavirus put Hawaii over the 200 total count, the Senate Special Committee held an afternoon meeting on Monday, March 30th with: Governor Ige’s Chief of Staff Ms. Linda C. Takayama; Department of Budget and Finance Director Craig Hirai; Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami; and Department of Human Services Director Pankaj Bhanot.

Watch the hearing in the video below:

Last Friday, the committee held a daylong meeting in which it discussed the federal stimulus package and various state efforts to manage the pandemic.

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.