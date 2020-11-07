Senate president says special session for mask mandate highly unlikely

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Senate president says getting a new statewide mask mandate through a special session is highly unlikely. County mayors and the state attorney general are drafting a bill so violators are issued a fine instead of going to court, but the Senate leader says time is running out.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Senate President Ron Kouchi is not ruling it out, but he says members of the House and Senate need to be able to review the draft of the bill soon to see if it is something they can agree on. Otherwise, he says a special session is a waste of time and taxpayers’ money.

“We would need time to review the draft legislation and have an opportunity to get some input,” said Kouchi. “And then certainly we would like to know that there is a good chance that the House and the Senate would be able to pass a bill.”

Gov. David Ige has asked the state attorney general to work with the mayors to draft a bill that would make the mask mandate the same for all counties and be able to issue fines rather than have violators appear in court. The mayors say that would make it easier to enforce. Ige says it is still a work in progress.

“It’s not a simple thing to do. So the question just becomes, do we want to try and pass something that complex in an abbreviated special session or not?” he said.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he was hoping it could be done later this month because the Senate was going to return on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 to confirm the governor’s judicial appointments. Kouchi says it would take five days to pass a bill, and legislators should have seen the draft of the bill already to make that happen.

“We would have needed the information to have come in already so that the appropriate chairs and the rest of the members could start reviewing material,” said Kouchi.

He says a draft bill would need to be submitted before Thanksgiving for any chance of a special session to happen. He adds that it would make more sense to take up the bill during the regular session in January and be able to fully review the proposal.

“Get the information out to the community, get the information that the legislators would need to feel comfortable that we’ve thoroughly vetted the bill,” said Kouchi.

He says if public testimony supports it and lawmakers agree, they can pass the bill within a month.

Latest Stories on KHON2