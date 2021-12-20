Sen. Schatz urges schools to adopt test-to-stay policy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is urging school administrators to adopt a policy known as test-to-stay.

He reached out to the Department of Education and the Hawai’i Association of Independent Schools too.

The rules allow unvaccinated students who have been exposed to COVID to remain in the classroom as long as they test negative.

“With this new protocol, we can recoup thousands of days of learning. We have to be as aggressive as possible in preventing learning loss and giving every student an opportunity to learn as much as they can,” said Sen. Schatz.

Interim superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a statement “We are involved in ongoing discussions with the Department of Health on what the program would look like in our schools.”