Sen. Schatz: Hawaii to receive more than $1M to fight coronavirus in Pacific Islander communities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10, that Hawaii will be receiving over $1 million to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic response among Pacific Islanders.

The $1,033,100 will be used to support community outreach programs in Pacific Islander languages and purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for Pacific Islander communities. Sen. Schatz said, the money will help the hard-hit communities.

“This grant will help us ramp up targeted community outreach to Pacific Islander families so that they can get the care and resources they need to stay safe. Our Pacific Islander communities have been among the hardest hit by this pandemic, so we’ll keep fighting for more federal resources that can help save lives.” Sen. Brian Schatz

Funding for the grant comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Pacific Islanders in Hawaii make up 31% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hawaii despite being just 4% of the population, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.