HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lawmakers resumed discussions today on Capitol Hill to try to hammer out a deal for another stimulus package.
But how far apart are they and what’s the timeline? Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) joined Wake Up 2day with her thoughts.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- USOPC opens books, gives more detail about sports funding
- Lt. Gov. Says Expect More Triple-Digit Days of COVID-19 Cases
- Sen. Hirono Discusses What’s Needed for Another Stimulus Package
- Kupuna Caregiver: Keeping Mom Young And Looking Fabulous!
- Be prepared with hurricane insurance