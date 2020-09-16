Sen. Hirono discusses help for hawaii during pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s economy continues to struggle with no new pre-testing travel date announced.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This, as COVID-19 cases continue to be in the double digits. So what’s being done to help on the national level? Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, joined Wake Up 2day with the details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories