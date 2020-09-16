Sen. Hirono discusses help for hawaii during pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 16 for the state: 97 cases are from Honolulu County, 4 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is a resident diagnosed outside of the state. The cumulative state total is now 10,946. DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 103.

The DOH reported that 358,1335 test results have been received as of September 16.