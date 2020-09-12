Sen. Brian Schatz calls on Avalon Health Care to improve infection control practices at its three nursing homes in Hawaii after coronavirus outbreaks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz calls on Avalon Health Care to review and improve infection control practices at its three nursing homes in Hawaii after coronavirus outbreaks.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The company operates Avalon Care Center and Hale Nani Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Honolulu, and the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

The most recent outbreak is at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo where to date nine residents have died.

At the veterans home, there are 59 residents and 19 staff members that tested positive.

Schatz requested the Department of Veterans Affairs to step in and provide support. Department of Veterans Affairs have gone to the facility to help out.

Dear Mr. Kirton: I am writing because of serious concerns about Avalon Health Care’s policies and actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within its facilities. Avalon Health Care operates three facilities in Hawai’i: Avalon Care Center – Honolulu, Hale Nani Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, and the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Unfortunately, all three of these facilities have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, with the most recent at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. The outbreak at the state veterans home is tragic. As of today, more than 59 residents and 19 members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 9 residents have lost their lives, with several additional deaths likely a result of COVID-19. It is increasingly clear to me that the state home is understaffed and ill-equipped to stop this outbreak on its own. In order to stop this outbreak as soon as possible before more veterans and staff become sick and die, Avalon must make sure that every possible resource is available to this facility. In addition, given that outbreaks have occurred at all three of Avalon’s facilities in Hawai’i, I am alarmed that Avalon’s facilities are not able to adequately protect its residents and staff. Therefore, I urge you to immediately review the practices, and in particular the staffing and infection control practices, at your facilities in Hawai’i and in other states to identify and resolve any deficiencies that could result in the spread of COVID-19. Residents of nursing homes are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and each Avalon facility needs to be sufficiently prepared to keep its residents and staff safe during the pandemic. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. Sincerely, BRIAN SCHATZ

United States Senator

Latest Stories on KHON2