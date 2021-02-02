Selling Girl Scout cookies while learning valuable lessons

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to order your Thin Mints and Dosie Do’s from the Girl scouts.

But like everything else during the pandemic, the way Girl Scout cookies are being sold this year has changed.

It’s a change that’s providing a great learning opportunity for the girls and their families.

8-year-old Melia Bejder is developing her skills as an entrepreneur. Something she’s already proven to be successful at. After all she got former President Barack Obama to visit her lemonade stand.

Her next challenge may be a little bit more difficult. She is selling Girl Scout cookies during a pandemic. She’s already nailed her sales pitch.

“Well hello there. It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and me and my troop are doing to donate all that money you used to buy the cookies to charities,” said Melia Bejder.

Last year the Girl Scouts had just started selling their cookies when the pandemic hit. This year they’ve had enough lead time to prepare and to develop new and creative game plans.

“That’s part of the entrepreneurship program,” said Girl Scouts of Hawaii CEO Shari Chang. “To have them learn how to market, learn different strategies and challenges. Boy! they’ve got their challenges this year.”

Challenging for some maybe but not for Melia and the rest of Brownie troop 835. They’re ready to rock.

“Well they can choose if they want to have it delivered to them directly, or they could have shipped to them directly shipped, or they could have delivered to the house,” said Melia.

Large deliveries of cookies will still be made to Aloha Stadium, but Chang says the pick-up process will be streamlined.

“Yes it will be a little bit different set up than in the past because it will be drive-through station-by-station cookie by cookie so there’s less personal contact,” said Chang.

She also says a smaller number of Girl Scouts will still be camped out in front of a few select grocery stores and shopping malls. But the big push this year will be online.

“We have a national partnership to Grubhub that allows cookies to be delivered to the people via Grubhub,” said Chang. “The girls will still work behind the scenes prepping the orders and getting everything read and then it’ll be up to the Grubhub driver that will actually take the delivery to the people.”

Something else is new this year. You can buy cookies to be delivered straight to charities, or those who played a critical role on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We’re very excited for her sales,” said Melia’s mom Michelle.”She’s learning to sell cookies through her digital website and learning how to manage her sales. She’s learning about donations to charity for Girl Scouts Hawaii.”

Orders are already being taken at gshawaii.org with cookies set to arrive in the islands on February 18.