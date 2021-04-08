Select Walgreens pharmacies on Oahu now offering COVID-19 vaccines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Select Walgreens pharmacies on Oahu are now offering appointments to eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible are part of Phase 1C of the state’s vaccine rollout plan, which includes residents ages 60 and older, those with certain chronic conditions and essential workers.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Eligible residents will be able to schedule their appointments here or by calling Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens, which is available in English and Spanish. Appointments will be required in order to receive a vaccine, and walk-ins are not accepted.

Click here for more information on Hawaii’s eligibility guidelines.

Stores with available appointments include selected stores in: