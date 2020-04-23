Select Texaco service stations offering touch-free fueling

1  of  2
Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Select Texaco locations will be offering touch-free fueling on Oahu and on the Big Island.

This will be during a pilot period that will start on April 22 and will end on May 15.

This added service is designed to improve customers’ fueling experience and safety during these trying times. The results of this trial period will be reviewed, and a decision to extend and expand past May 15 will be announced shortly thereafter.

Fuel attendants will be stationed at dedicated lanes and will assist customers in completing
their transactions by pumping their desired quantity and grade of fuel when customers complete
their fuel purchase through the Texaco Mobile App.

The attendant will also assist kupuna and other high-risk individuals with completing their transaction.

Participating Stations and hours for the touch-free fuel operation are:

  • Beretania Texaco, 1378 South Beretania St., Honolulu, HI 96814
    • Daily: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Kapolei Texaco, 91-565 Farrington Highway, Kapolei, HI 96707
    • Daily: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Waiakea Texaco, 321 Maka’ala Street, Hilo, HI 96720
    • Daily: 7 a. m. – 11 a. m. and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

To get started, customers who wish to use the Mobile App will need to download it from the
Apple Store or Google Play and sign up to create a user account. Users can select Paypal,
Venmo, or link their Texaco Advantage® credit card to their Mobile Pay account. Customers
can also redeem their Safeway Rewards points for additional fuel discounts through the app.
To learn more about the Mobile App and for FAQs, visit https://www.texaco.com/MobileApp/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

