Select stores to open at Ka Makana Alii, seating areas remain closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ka Makana Alii announced that select retailers at the Center will commence operations on Friday, May 15.
The Center’s operating hours will remain from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Effective Friday, some retailers will observe Center hours, others may opt to modify their hours of operation, and some may remain closed.
Retailers that will reopen on Friday include: Adore, The Blessed Life, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Forever21 Red, Get Nutz Wear, Local Fever, Local Fever Kids, Pictures Plus Prints, Rip Curl, Skechers, SoHa Living, Subway, T&C Surf Designs, Thinker Toys, Valyou Furniture and Volcano E-Cigs.
Retailers that will open Monday, May 18 include: AT&T, Famous Footwear and The Party Store. American Eagle and Aerie plan to reopen on May 20. Restaurants and eateries currently open for takeout, curbside pick-up or delivery include: Alyssandra’s, Auntie Anne’s, California Pizza Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory, Cinnabon, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, I Love Korean BBQ, Infinitea, Jollibee, Kickin’ Kajun, Koa Pancake House, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, Moani Island Bistro & Bar, Okome Bento & Sushi, ‘Ōlino Café, Papa John’s, Sakura Japanese Restaurant, Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi and Wendy’s.
S&S Thai Kitchen opened its doors for the first time during the stay-at-home order on May 2 to favorable reviews.
The following retailers and services remained open for the duration of the stay-at-home order: Hampton Inn & Suites, Straub Medical Center Kapolei Clinic and Urgent Care, PetSmart, Medic808, T-Mobile, Verizon and Tricked Out Accessories.
Areas including Center Court, seating areas and the Food Market seating will be temporarily closed until further notice. Common areas will only be used for coming and going to businesses, not for lingering.
The Center has remained open for business, but it is up to each individual retailer to open its doors.
Ka Makana Alii’s full list of retailers and eateries commencing operations on Friday is available online at kamakanaalii.com.
As mandated by Emergency Order No. 2020-07 by Mayor Kirk Caldwell and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), patrons entering the Center shall wear face masks.
Masks should cover the nose and mouth and must be worn at all times while at Ka Makana Alii.
Ka Makana Alii continues to monitor the news around COVID-19 and the mandates of public health and the state/local government officials. The Center will continue to take extra precautions and follow the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations for regular cleaning, including:
- Higher frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the property
- Making available hand sanitizers throughout the property
- Reminding visitors of the importance of personal hygiene
The Center will also remind everyone to abide by social distancing recommendations in gathering areas per Gov. Ige’s proclamation and as recommended by the CDC and WHO:
- High-risk populations, including kupuna and others at higher risk for COVID-19, are urged to stay at home to the extent possible.
- Anyone who feels ill, has a fever or cough or is exhibiting symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell, is urged to stay at home to the extent possible. Anyone who has been in close contact with a suspect or confirmed COVID-19 case within the last 16 days is also urged to stay home.
- Everyone should maintain a minimum of six feet of physical separation from people to the fullest extent possible.
- Each business will have a limited customer occupancy to maintain the six-foot distancing requirement.
- Each business at Ka Makana Alii will have hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers. Employees handling items from customers, such as cash or credit cards, will frequently use hand sanitizers.
- All businesses will regularly disinfect all high-touch surfaces.
- All businesses will implement processes to safeguard kupuna and high-risk customers.
- Ka Makana Alii and its tenants will post online about hours, how to reach each business via phone or online, and the implementation of pickup or delivery.