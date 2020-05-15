Select stores to open at Ka Makana Alii, seating areas remain closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ka Makana Alii announced that select retailers at the Center will commence operations on Friday, May 15.

The Center’s operating hours will remain from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Effective Friday, some retailers will observe Center hours, others may opt to modify their hours of operation, and some may remain closed.

Retailers that will reopen on Friday include: Adore, The Blessed Life, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Forever21 Red, Get Nutz Wear, Local Fever, Local Fever Kids, Pictures Plus Prints, Rip Curl, Skechers, SoHa Living, Subway, T&C Surf Designs, Thinker Toys, Valyou Furniture and Volcano E-Cigs.

Retailers that will open Monday, May 18 include: AT&T, Famous Footwear and The Party Store. American Eagle and Aerie plan to reopen on May 20. Restaurants and eateries currently open for takeout, curbside pick-up or delivery include: Alyssandra’s, Auntie Anne’s, California Pizza Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory, Cinnabon, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, I Love Korean BBQ, Infinitea, Jollibee, Kickin’ Kajun, Koa Pancake House, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, Moani Island Bistro & Bar, Okome Bento & Sushi, ‘Ōlino Café, Papa John’s, Sakura Japanese Restaurant, Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi and Wendy’s.

S&S Thai Kitchen opened its doors for the first time during the stay-at-home order on May 2 to favorable reviews.

The following retailers and services remained open for the duration of the stay-at-home order: Hampton Inn & Suites, Straub Medical Center Kapolei Clinic and Urgent Care, PetSmart, Medic808, T-Mobile, Verizon and Tricked Out Accessories.

Areas including Center Court, seating areas and the Food Market seating will be temporarily closed until further notice. Common areas will only be used for coming and going to businesses, not for lingering.

The Center has remained open for business, but it is up to each individual retailer to open its doors.

Ka Makana Alii’s full list of retailers and eateries commencing operations on Friday is available online at kamakanaalii.com.

As mandated by Emergency Order No. 2020-07 by Mayor Kirk Caldwell and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), patrons entering the Center shall wear face masks.

Masks should cover the nose and mouth and must be worn at all times while at Ka Makana Alii.

Ka Makana Alii continues to monitor the news around COVID-19 and the mandates of public health and the state/local government officials. The Center will continue to take extra precautions and follow the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations for regular cleaning, including:

Higher frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the property

Making available hand sanitizers throughout the property

Reminding visitors of the importance of personal hygiene

The Center will also remind everyone to abide by social distancing recommendations in gathering areas per Gov. Ige’s proclamation and as recommended by the CDC and WHO: