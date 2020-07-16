Securitas opens up employment opportunities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Securitas is looking to hire over 100 security officers in Hawaii.

The company has hired more than 10,000 employees nationwide since the pandemic began. It’s looking to temporary, full-time, and part-time positions.

Securitas will hold a virtual career fair on Wednesday, July 15, and on Thursday, July 16.

To schedule an interview, click here.

For those who are unable to attend the career fair, you can still apply online.

Latest Stories on KHON2