Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — June 16, 2020 marks the first of two days Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is spending in the islands.

His office confirmed that Tuesday but did not detail why he’s here.

Citing sources CNN reports that Pompeo will be meeting with Chinese officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

The talks come as tensions rise over COVID-19 and civil rights in Hong Kong.

