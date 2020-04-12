Second season on hold for reigning WSL Rookie of the Year Seth Moniz

Hawaii surfer Seth Moniz practices ahead of the WSL Tahiti pro surfing trial at the famous break Teahupoo in Tahiti, French Polynesia on August 18, 2019. – The swell is too big and the trials for the Teahupoo event are cancelled. (Photo by brian bielmann / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read BRIAN BIELMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Seth Moniz grew up surfing in Waikiki, where the sport was invented. Last season, he was named the World Surf League’s Rookie of the Year. But he hasn’t been surfing much lately. Though it’s not one of the things technically against the COVID-19 mitigation rules, Seth is trying to set an example for all those social distancing.

“They say it’s OK to go and surf, but a lot of people are doing it and the beaches are still crowded, said Moniz via Facetime. “I don’t think that’s the way of doing it, to get this virus away. We pretty much all got to buckle down and sacrifice little things like that.”

The Moniz’s are a legendary surfing family. Seth’s chapter in that is in an extended waiting period, with April – the busiest month of the season – having all it’s competitions canceled or postponed.

“I was training months before the start of the waiting period and now all that training – doesn’t necessarily go to a waste – but it’s just a lot of hours putting in the grind postponed for now,” explained Moniz.

A great rookie season in 2019 saw Seth finish 12th overall on the Championship Tour. We don’t know if his second full season will be this year or next.

“You can never prepare for something like this,” he said. “Yeah it sucks. “

The World Surf League CT would have already finished it’s season opening competition and been currently in the middle of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach in Australia.

“Last season for me was like a warm-up year,” said the 22 year old. “Just getting my feet wet on Tour. I was really excited.”

Seth achieved many of his goals for last season. But he’ll have to wait to apply the lessons he learned.

“It’s definitely that part where you got to get over being star-struck or stoked to surf with these guys and just get that animal out of you and that competitive mode on,” he said.

“It’s a learning curve, that part. Especially coming from a very humble family. I grew up learning not to show off or not to be extravagant. Now that I’m on Tour it’s somewhat like, you kind of have to change your attitude, in a way, not too much, but just to want it more. You see the best fighters, they’re super cocky. On camera they sell it and I think that kind of works, gets you overly confident and works out in your favor.”

Surfer Seth Moniz of Hawaii rides the swell on August 24, 2019, in Teahupoo, Tahiti, before the start of the World Surf League 2019 Tahiti pro.

Moniz recently bought a house. remodeling projects and time with the Ohana is how he occupies his days lately.

“We’ve all been not seeing anyone else outside of our family,” said Seth, the youngest of five siblings. “So we’re able to spend time with each other. But now, slowly [the Coronavirus] is getting worse and worse. Slowly becoming a little more distant. It’s pretty weird times for everyone.”

The Moniz Family Surf shop in Waikiki is temporarily closed. The surfing family’s youngest pro will wait as long as needed to continue repping the family name.

“I think for me, I was always chasing them, chasing my brothers and my sister. Trying to follow them in the water when I was too young to be out there. I would act like I was their age. I was the youngest one, but trying to act all tough. Paddle out to the lineup with no leash on. Little kid stuff,” remembered Seth.

“I think having older sibling was the best thing for myself, and my surfing, and just life in general.”