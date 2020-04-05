Second COVID-19 case confirmed on Molokai, Friendly Market Center to close for 14 days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino confirmed a second positive COVID-19 case on Molokai on April 4.

The mayor told KHON2 that the second patient came in direct contact with the first Molokai resident who tested positive for the coronavirus. That first patient is in a hospital on Oahu.

After the announcement of the first case, it was revealed that the patient is an employee of the Friendly Market Center. Officials worked with the market’s owners to test all employees. The second case came out of that round of testing.

The Friendly Market Center will be closed until April 20. Employees are going into self-isolation.

“I have all been working with the local businesses to help sanitize their buildings and surrounding areas,” said Mayor Victorino. “I want the residents of Molokai to know that we will make sure that services and goods will continue to arrive to the island. My primary focus is to maintain essential supplies for Molokai and ensure their health and safety.

Officials want to remind the public to stay at home.

This post will be updated when more information is made available.