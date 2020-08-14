Second Oahu Family Court Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Judiciary announced that an Oahu Family Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member last worked at the courthouse on Tuesday, August 11 and was tested as a precaution. By August 13, a positive test result was confirmed.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This is the second confirmed positive case of an Oahu Family Court employee, and third employee statewide. A South Kohala District Court employee on Hawaii island tested positive last week.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Judiciary said it will be closing the fourth floor of the Kapolei Courthouse for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

According to the Hawaii State Judiciary, employees with close prolonged contact with the affected individual have been identified and directed to leave the facility immediately. They have also been advised to seek guidance from their medical providers and are expected to return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

The Judiciary reported that they will continue to work closely with the Department of Health regarding any additional actions that may be needed.

The Kapolei Judiciary Complex will remain open, however most Kapolei Family Court proceedings will be rescheduled.

A limited number of essential proceedings involving juveniles in the detention home and temporary foster custody hearings are being conducted remotely.

Additionally, temporary restraining order petitions are still being reviewed by a judge.

For in-person hearings, face coverings are required and social distancing measures will remain in place.

The judiciary recommends that if you have questions about your case, to call 808-954-8085.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2