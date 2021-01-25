Second mass vaccination site underway at Blaisdell Concert Hall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu’s second mass vaccination site begins on Monday, Jan. 25, at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. The Queen’s Health Systems, which is running the clinic, says more than 12,000 appointments have been made so far.

AARP Hawaii says they’re excited the capacity to vaccinate senior citizens 75-years-old and older will increase, but they have heard some people express concerns.

Appointments are needed and can be made online. If that’s not possible, folks can also call the Queen’s COVID-19 vaccination line at 808-691-2222. AARP is also working on solving transportation roadblocks.