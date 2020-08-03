Second Honolulu EMS paramedic tests positive for the coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city announced Sunday, August 2, that a second paramedic with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Honolulu EMS, the employee is currently in isolation will return to work after cleared by the state Department of Health. The paramedic is stationed at PawaaOne, which is located on Kapahulu Avenue in the Waikiki area.

This is the second case reported in the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. The first case was reported on Saturday, August 1.

“We are doing this by decontaminating EMS units, ambulances and equipment daily, hourly and following every 911 call,” said EMS acting chief Christ Soloman. “We continue to take employees temperatures every day before the start of the shift. The two positive employees, along with the employees who came into contact with the two positive employees, are on 14-day quarantines.”

The employee notified his supervisor immediately after being notified of the positive result. Eleven paramedics and EMTS, including the positive employees, are on quarantine.

