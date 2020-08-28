Second highest daily case count, first day of Oahu shutdown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were 306 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Aug. 27, the state’s second highest day since the pandemic began.

The jump in cases comes as Oahu begins its second stay-at-home order.

Only essential businesses are allowed to operate.

On Aug. 27 there were many cars seen driving on the roads, something Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green said shows there are too many exceptions to the new order, which expanded the list of essential workers.

“I don’t want to deny anyone necessary work if it’s critical infrastructure,” said Green. “But if you’re not critical infrastructure, stay at home please, because there will be less spread, and if there’s less spread we all get back to work faster and our lives faster.”

It’s been three weeks since beaches and parks closed on Oahu, but numbers remain high.

“That tells us it was not enough to do the pause on beaches and parks, gatherings at beaches and parks, it was not enough to put the virus down,” said Green. “What it tells me is the only way to stop the virus now is this very temporary pause stay at home and get our act together of what’s necessary; testing, tracing, and quarantine, that’s all that will stop it now.”

He said the stay-at-home order will bring case numbers down but it may take eight to 10 days until numbers show its effectiveness. However, people continue to gather at homes.

“On Oahu, we’re still hearing stories of people having private parties and what have you, and starting today you can’t do it, don’t go out with your buddies, wait two weeks until the orders change one way or another,” Green recommended.

He said Hawaii is in the ‘red zone’ now that there are 5,140 active cases.

“A big concern is 12.3% of our tests today were positive, that’s the highest rate, that means the spread is really bad on Oahu and that people staying at home and wearing masks is a must,” he continued.

He said two weeks might not be enough time to see the results people expect.

“We have to crush this virus because; one we’re reaching capacity at our hospitals, we have 60 people in ICU with COVID, many of our hospitals are full with their highest intensity care and that’s a big problem, and the 286 in the hospital now we’re going to see another 500 go into the hospital in the next three weeks because of COVID cases,” Green explained.

“I hate asking people to be at home, I hate it, but it’s meant to save lives and to get us to a point where we can actually open the economy, and actually have schools open,” he said.

He said people can expect to hear of more fatalities in the coming weeks.

“I would say we’re looking at least 20 fatalities in the next two weeks because of the numbers and because of the numbers of people on ventilators and in the ICU,” he said. “That makes me sad because that did not need to happen, if we had been tracing and testing properly, we would be in a very different situation right now.”

“These are a lot of cases, it has to come down now, otherwise we can’t face a super-extended stay at home order, people won’t tolerate that,” Green said.

He said as surge testing continues, the Department of Health will need assistance with contact tracing.

Anyone interested in assisting in contact tracing can email Lt. Gov Green at josh.green@hawaii.gov.

