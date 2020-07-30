Second HFD firefighter from Hawaii Kai station tests positive for COVID-19

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Honolulu Fire Department has confirmed on Thursday that a second fire fighter from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station has tested positive for COVID-19.
HFD says the employee has been placed on leave and will self-isolate until further notice.
All personnel from the Hawaii Kai station has been instructed to quarantine.
The station, trucks, and equipment have been sanitized and disinefected.
HFD also says department manpower has been redistributed to maintain emergency
response coverage for the Hawaii Kai area.
HFD is working with the City and County of Honolulu’s Infectious Disease Officer
and the Hawaii State Department of Health to ensure procedures are followed and
safety measures are taken.
