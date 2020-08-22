Second COVID-19 case confirmed in UH women’s basketball program; university case total rises to 9

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii has confirmed its ninth COVID-19 case on Friday afternoon, Aug. 21.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to the university’s spokesperson, the newest case was discovered through contact tracing after a player within the women’s basketball program tested positive for the virus. The first case within the program was reported on Monday, Aug. 17.

The entire team was tested and was told to self-quarantine that Monday. Those who were in close contact with the second case in student housing at the Manoa campus were also tested and are being monitored in self-quarantine.

“A message has been sent to occupants of one residence hall to ensure that they understand the facts of the situation, and to address inaccurate rumors. The resident who tested positive is asymptomatic and has been moved off-campus and is receiving care and support from the university,” said the University of Hawaii at Manoa in a statement.

The university reported that the remainder of the contact tracing exposures at student housing tested negative.

Student housing was reduced by 30 percent at UH in order to maintain social distancing among its residents. If a student becomes sick, they will be quarantined outside the campus.

UH Provost Michael Bruno previously told KHON2, “We’re just finalizing agreements with a few hotels in Honolulu.”

He added that students will not have to pay for the accommodations should they have to quarantine.

In order to return to campus, the university said that anyone who is quarantined will have to be medically cleared by the Department of Health.

The two cases that were reported on Monday and Friday are not the first for UH Manoa. The first case was reported on April 2, then another on Aug. 1. UH notes that those who are reported COVID-positive are affiliated with the university, such as students and employees.

Maui College has seen a total of one COVID-positive case, Kapiolani Community College has seen two and Leeward Community College has seen two cases.

Campus Number of Cases Date UH Manoa 1 August 21, 2020 UH Manoa 1 August 18, 2020 Leeward CC 1 August 14, 2020 Leeward CC 1 August 10, 2020 Kapiolani CC 1 August 4, 2020 UH Manoa 1 August 1, 2020 Kapiolani CC 1 July 31, 2020 Maui College 1 April 2, 2020 UH Manoa 1 April 2, 2020 (Courtesy of the University of Hawaii as of Aug. 21)

To confidentially report a positive or suspected case of COVID-19 see the list of campus contacts.

Latest Stories on KHON2