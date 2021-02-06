Second case of coronavirus with the UK variant in Hawai’i confirmed

HONOLUULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Health State Laboratories Division confirms a second case of coronavirus with the B.1.1.7 variant in Hawai’i.

The department reports that both cases involve individuals on O’ahu.

Both cases have no history of travel, and the two people who have it are not known to have had contact with one another.

The DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division is continuing active investigation of both cases and ensuring that both individuals are isolating, and contacts are in quarantine.