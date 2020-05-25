Search warrant executed at a suspected brothel in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A search warrant was executed at a massage parlor suspected of operating as a brothel on Friday, May 22.

The establishment, Integrative Modalities of Honolulu, is located in Century Center at 1750 Kalakaua Avenue.

Six people — five women and one man — were issued citations for violating the state’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation.

One person was arrested for violating U.S. immigration law. Evidence collected may be used to support additional charges.

The investigation is part of an ongoing effort to get rid of rid supposed massage parlors and relaxation spas operating as a cover for prostitution.

Concern over these illicit businesses is heightened by the coronavirus pandemic. Conducting businesses that engage in close personal contact facilitates the risk of spreading the virus to workers, customers, and the greater community.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has executed 18 search warrants at suspected brothels since Dwight Nadamoto became Acting Prosecuting Attorney 14 months ago. More than a dozen of those businesses have closed.

This is the third search warrant executed in Century Center in 2020. Search warrants have also been executed at Vanilla Spa and Healthy Angel.

As always, service providers from a nonprofit agency were on site to assist anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking.

