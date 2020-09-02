Seagull Schools confirms an Early Education Center worker tested positive for coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seagull Schools confirms a worker with the Early Education Center tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 31.

The school says the person has not been on campus since Aug. 17 and is in self-quarantine.

The school reports that the case has been reported to the Department of Health, which does not consider any staff or students to be a close contact at risk of COVID-19.

This is the first positive case for a member of the Seagull School community in any of the campuses.

Seagull Schools closed its locations in late March because of the pandemic.

In May, the school reopened with new policies including mandatory masks and increased cleaning.

All staff, students and their family members must remain away from the school if they or someone in their household displays possible symptoms or suspects they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

