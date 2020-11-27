Sea Life Park shares Thanksgiving message

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park has been closed to visitors throughout the pandemic, but the staff still took the time to share a special Thanksgiving message on Nov. 26.

Sea Life Park says it is getting ready to welcome back the community. Workers have been on-site taking care of the animals around the clock despite the shutdown.

Staff gave reasons for why they were thankful in the Thanksgiving message.

“Aloha everyone, My name is Emily and I’m a trainer here at Sea Life Park and I’m thankful for laughter,” one trainer said.

“What I’m thankful for this year is being able to work with all of our amazing sea lions, dolphins and wholphins here at the park,” another staff member said.

Sea Life Park’s reopening date will be announced in the near future.