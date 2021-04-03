Sea Life Park offering keiki scavenger hunt on Easter

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Sea Life Park will be offering a keiki scavenger hunt Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Participants can explore park grounds for answers to fun and educational questions.

They’ll get prizes and goodies for every completed scavenger hunt.

The scavenger hunt is free.

All you have to do is buy tickets to get into the park which you’re encouraged to do online.

It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.