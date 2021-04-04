Sea Life Park is busy, looking to hire despite being open only 3 days a week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Major holidays can bring a boost to businesses. One general manager says they’ve been busy since re-opening and are looking to hire more people.

Many families spent this Easter Sunday together and lot of them went out to support businesses. Salt At Our Kakaako held a weekend-long, holiday-themed event that drew many folks in and opened opportunities for restaurants and stores.

“I think it helped because we had a lot of people visiting Saturday and Sunday and it was pretty busy at the beginning in the morning,” said Ramiro Castro of Lonohana Estate Chocolate.

Sea Life Park also held its own scavenger hunt for the kids.

“We did a very soft Easter event this year. Normally it’s much bigger but because of the concern about crowds. We kept it a very small, intimate event,” said Park General Manager Valerie King.

Nonetheless. many were excited to be out. Even the adults.

“We’re glad we are here today to show them and give them the experience of Sea Life Park,” said Ada Summers of Nanakuli.

The park has been closed to the public for almost a year.

“It has been 354 days since March 17 was the day we closed and we reopened on March 6,” said King.

While Sea Life Park is currently running three days a week instead of seven like before, they’ve been very busy.

“We are hoping to open up more days as soon as we can hire more people. That’s been our biggest challenge. We have brought back many of our furloughed employees, but we are looking for more employees.”

King says it’s a great problem to have and is excited about the tremendous public support from those who have missed the park.

“I mostly miss seeing the fish and the birds,” said 8-year-old Kaimalie Jensen.

“The kids love it. They love going to see all the fish. See the dolphins and feed the birds. It’s a great activity for them to get out,” said Jensen’s father Karl.