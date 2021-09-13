Sea Life Park adapts to new COVID rules, adds discounted tickets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park is offering more options for guests to enjoy in accordance with Safe Access Oahu rules, which went into effect on Monday.

The changes aim to better spread out guests during visits to ensure social distancing.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, all tickets purchased for Tuesday visits will be offered at the child’s ticket price, regardless of age. Sea Life Park is offering the discounted “Keiki Tuesday” ticket to encourage visitation during the slower weekday hours.

Another change is the 9:45 a.m. timeslot that’s been added to the interactive Dolphin Encounter program. The Aloha Nai’a and Splashing with Sea Lions presentations will continue to have two timeslots.

For dining at the Beach Boy Lanai and Snack Shop, guests ages 12 and older must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within the past 48 hours. Guests interested in dining at the park will have the option to receive a wristband for food service in advance at the main entrance. Guests who are unvaccinated and do not have a negative COVID test may still order take-out.

To review Sea Life Park’s safety protocols, click here. Masks are required inside park gift shops, in restrooms, at the Conservation Center, and in all dining areas except when eating or drinking.