Scott Murakami resigns as director of Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As for that $400 per week supplemental unemployment payment, the state labor department says it will follow established procedures for implementing any changes to the federal-state unemployment program.

It will make an announcement to claimaints once more information becomes available.

Anne Perreira-Eustaquio is now the acting director of the labor department after Scott Murakami resigned last Wednesday.

Murakami had been on leave since June 1 in the midst of an unemployment crisis.

Always Investigating found out that Murakami had faced a barrage of threats including on his life.

At one point, he had a sheriff’s deputy escort.

Murakami had served as the labor director since January 2019.

Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio

Latest Stories on KHON2