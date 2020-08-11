Scott Murakami resigns as director of Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As for that $400 per week supplemental unemployment payment, the state labor department says it will follow established procedures for implementing any changes to the federal-state unemployment program.
It will make an announcement to claimaints once more information becomes available.
Anne Perreira-Eustaquio is now the acting director of the labor department after Scott Murakami resigned last Wednesday.
Murakami had been on leave since June 1 in the midst of an unemployment crisis.
Always Investigating found out that Murakami had faced a barrage of threats including on his life.
At one point, he had a sheriff’s deputy escort.
Murakami had served as the labor director since January 2019.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii Tourism Authority grant pays for Iolani Palace coronation pavilion restoration, bee removal
- Fall football cancelation provides disappointing day for UH athletics department
- Hurricane Awareness: AED Institute of America
- Hurricane Awareness: Signs of Damage
- Hurricane Awareness: Don’t Forget your Car