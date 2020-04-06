Scientists are reporting promising results for a new drug to treat COVID-19

LEROY, Ala. (WKRG-TV) - "It felt like I had pneumonia, bronchitis and the flu at the same time, just like that. I thank God for my wife. I thank god for my wife. If it hadn't been for her, I would have been gone. I am telling y'all I would have been gone."

In a tearful Facebook Live post, 35-year-old Joshua McConico of Washington County, Alabama warns his family and friends to take the coronavirus seriously. He was diagnosed in March and says he lost thirty pounds, couldn't breathe, was in pain, and felt like he was going to die. He was diagnosed March 20th, five days after he received a COVID-19 test at the Mobile Infirmary. He spent an entire week in complete misery, isolated from his three young children at home. He says he was the first Coronavirus case to be reported in Washington County.