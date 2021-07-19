School supplies, groceries given to families in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The start of the new school year is just two weeks away.

Hundreds of students are now prepared thanks to a new partnership.

Palama Settlement and Helping Hands Hawaii teamed up, to distribute more than 300 bags of school supplies to families on Monday, July 19.

Families also received bags of food thanks to a community donor.

“Doing this for so many years, you get to see a lot of emotional parents, and I’m assuming that this is how it’s going to be this year,” said Pauni Nagaseuescue, community services program manager for Palama Settlement. “After the parents went through pre-registration a lot of them were so emotional. These are parents who used to have great jobs who didn’t qualify and now everything has changed. So this is a huge help.”

Palama settlement is a nonprofit, community-based social service agency that serves the kalihi and palama neighborhoods.

It currently has an emergency food pantry open for those in need.

For more information, www.palamasettlement.org