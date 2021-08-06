Ige confirms CDC eviction moratorium applies to all major Hawaii counties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige on Friday announced that he has received CDC guidance on the new federal eviction moratorium that has been extended to Oct. 3. It currently applies to four major counties in Hawaii where community transmission of COVID-19 is substantial or high.

Sen. Brian Schatz confirmed the news earlier on the same day that the state’s eviction moratorium was scheduled to end. Ige previously said he was not extending it.

According to the CDC data tracking map, the counties of Hawaii, Maui, Kauai and the City and County of Honolulu have either substantial (orange) or high (red) community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. The only county that has a low level of transmission is Kalawao County, essentially Kalaupapa.

The CDC’s Eviction Order only applies to “covered persons,” which means that for tenants and renters to be eligible, they must attest that they have used best efforts to obtain all available governmental assistance for housing. They also must have an income cap of no more than $99,000 as an individual and no more than $198,000 as a joint filer.

On Friday, Rep. Kai Kahele shared a fact sheet for Hawaii residents to see if they qualify for the extension.

Renters should fill out the CDC declaration form to see if they qualify, then they must provide the completed and signed CDC declaration form to their landlord or landlord’s representative. Renters who don’t complete the form will not be protected from eviction.

The temporary eviction ban will continue until a county no longer has high levels of community transmission for 14 straight days or on Oct. 3, whichever comes earlier.

Eviction moratorium resources for each county are listed here.