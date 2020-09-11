Scammer uses Oahu man’s identity to steal thousands of dollars from a Georgia mother

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With many having to stay home because of COVID-19, people are turning to social media and websites to connect to others. However, some scammers are taking advantage of that.

A woman is out thousands of dollars after falling for a man she met on social media platform Facebook. The man was a thief in more ways than one, because he even stole an Oahu man’s identity to complete his scheme.

Crystal Nguyen said her mother met a stranger on Facebook two months ago. They quickly got into a relationship.

“He just kind of fit her – whatever she needed him to be. So through this, he developed this deep emotional connection with her,” said Nguyen.

The stranger told her mother he was from Ohio and was an army officer stationed in Kuwait about to retire.

“[My mother] was portraying it as this guy was going to provide for her. This was the love of her life,” said Nguyen. “And then he was going to come over, and she was going to move to Ohio.”

However, the family also learned this man was asking for her to send him money, saying that he needed the money to send things to the United States. Their mother refused to say how much money she had sent, but her family suspects their mother sent over $10,000.

Crystal and her siblings did their own digging, searching his picture online, and eventually found a match.

It turned out that the man in the photo, was from Honolulu, not Ohio, and he had already left the military. The profile was a fake.

The stranger had been using pictures of John Kim and passing it off as his own. The family connected their mother to a Facebook call with Kim.

“As soon as she picked up, I looked right into the camera and I said, ‘Hello my name is John. I heard a lot about what had happened and I’m here to clear things up,’” said Kim. “I’m from Hawaii. I don’t live in Kuwait, and I’m not in the army. From there, there was a look on her face. It was confusion and sadness.”

“For me to hear all of that – to know that there was a victim out there in this world deceived by my face and it had nothing to do with me, it’s heartbreaking. It was really hard and I had to assure her that all of this wasn’t her fault.” John Kim

The Better Business Bureau said stories like this one are popping up all over the nation.

“We’re seeing an increase in scams across the board since COVID-19,” said Roseann Freitas, who is a Better Business Bureau marketplace manager.

Freitas said scammers are preying on the loneliness people may be feeling from being separated from loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many people it’s finding this love on the internet, and it seems so real. They start to trust and they start to have feelings because emotionally they’re hurting,” said Freitas.

Freitas said there are red flags to look for when it comes to scams like this. If someone asks for money or they decline to meet in person or via live video and always come up with excuses, Freitas said they most likely are a scam. Another red flag is if they ask for personal information and things like passwords or bank account numbers.

She said often in romance scams, the scammer pretends to be in the military because it is a profession that immediately inspires trust and scammers can often play on deployment as an excuse not to be in person and not have live video conference calls.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true,” said Freitas.

Crystal said she and her family are filing a report with the police and will be following up with local FBI.

“We’re angry, we’re–we’re livid,” said Nguyen. “And how dare this, these people, whoever they are, this person think that stealing this person’s life and then trying to ruin hers.”

