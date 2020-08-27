Satellite city halls and driver licensing centers close to in-person services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Customer Service announced that it will be suspending its in-person services on O’ahu starting Aug. 27. The suspension includes face-to-face transactions at driver licensing centers and satellite city halls.

The Department says appointments during the two-week closure period will be canceled and efforts will be made to reschedule those affected as a priority. This is in compliance with Mayor Caldwell’s “stay-at-home, work-from-home” order issued on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Cancelled appointments will be honored after the orders are lifted.

City officials also add that mail-in applications as well as online submissions and payments will continue to be processed during this time.

For more details on the city’s online and off-site options for government services, click here.

