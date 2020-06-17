SAT and ACT scores not required for next year’s Harvard applicants

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 22: A general view of Harvard University campus is seen on April 22, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard has fallen under criticism after saying it would keep the $8.6 million in stimulus funding the university received from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Due to unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvard announced that it is allowing applicants to apply for admission without submitting SAT and ACT scores next year.

Multiple standardized tests, which involve crowded classrooms full of students, were cancelled this spring because of coronavirus concerns.

“Harvard College will allow students to apply for admission to the Class of 2025 without requiring standardized test scores,” the school said. “We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has created insurmountable challenges in scheduling tests for all students, particularly those from modest economic backgrounds, and we believe this temporary change addresses these challenges.”

Students applying for the Class of 2025 will be judged based on what they are able to present. For the upcoming admissions cycle, the school stated that “accomplishments in and out of the classroom during the high school years – including community involvement, employment, and help given to students’ families” will be of the utmost consideration.

“Consistent with Harvard’s whole-person admissions process, standardized tests are only one factor among many,” the school said.