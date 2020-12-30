Sashimi platters harder to find as restaurants, markets sell out of limited number of pre-orders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New Year’s Eve would not be complete without sashimi for many families, but a good platter may be harder to find in Hawaii as New Year’s Eve is quickly approaching.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Justin Tanioka, General Manager of Tanioka’s Seafood and Catering in Waipahu, said pre-orders for sashimi platters have already sold out. Part of the reason why they sold out so quickly was because there were not as many platters available in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We like we had to cut the amount of fish that we were able to cut and distributed throughout the day. So, our numbers are down a lot,” said Tanioka. “We don’t have as much people on staff anymore to do all the cutting and prepping and cooking and distributing.”

They are not the only ones cutting back. Tamashiro Market said, this year they reduced orders of oyster and ahi. Their pre-orders have also already sold out.

“We cut back some of our orders, just because we’re here we don’t think we’re gonna be as busy, because there are going to be less parties,” said Guy Tamashiro, Tamashiro Market Vice President. “So, because of that, people should shop early because, you know, we may run out of certain things.”

Even workers at the fish auction have noticed a drop in demand from buyers.

“Usually there’s a very, very high demand. but due to COVID-19, closure of restaurants, limited tourism it’s not as prosperous a market as it usually is,” said Michael Goto, auction manager for the United Agency for Fishing.

Prices have also dropped since demand has gone down. However, Tamashiro said prices are steadily increasing as New Year’s Eve approaches.

Some restaurants are also offering smaller options since folks are encouraged to gather in smaller numbers.

“Because you know at home, you can’t have more than five guests, or not even guests just five people per household. So we did come up with a family pack and a six course meal for roughly around four to six people,” said Tanioka.

New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest business days for fish markets and restaurants, and many are hoping for a holiday rush to bring good fortune in 2021.

“This year we didn’t have too many office parties, like corporate functions and, you know, even birthdays, weddings. Everything was just kind of canceled, so hopefully next year will be better and hopefully next year we should take more orders for New Year’s Eve,” said Tanioka.