Salvation Army offers Mother’s Day themed food distribution on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army will be hosting an emergency drive-through food distribution on Saturday at four locations on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island starting at 9 a.m.

About 1,200 families will receive meals, fresh produce and more.

OAHU

Laie

Polynesian Cultural Center

55-370 Kamehameha Hwy., Laie

Enter via BYU-Hawaii via Kulanui Street and Haie Laa Blvd roundabout intersection

700 food boxes available

The Oahu event will be held on Saturday, May 9, at Polynesian Culture Center’s public parking lot starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last.

Cars will be allowed to line up with trunks open starting at 8:30 a.m. The entrance to the event will be the Kulanui St. and Hale Laa Blvd. roundabout intersection where volunteers will lead cars down Kulanui St. and into BYU-Hawaii. All other public access points to PCC’s parking lots will be closed. To practice safe social distancing, everyone is asked to please stay in their cars. Volunteers will place the food items inside car trunks.

MAUI

Kahului

Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

275 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului

200 food boxes available

The Maui event will be held on Saturday, May 9, at Queen Kaahumanu Center starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last.

Cars will be allowed to line up with trunks open starting at 8:30 a.m. The entrance to the event will be the W. Kaahumanu Ave. mall entrance where volunteers will direct cars to the distribution area. To practice safe social distancing, everyone is asked to please stay in their cars. Volunteers will place the food items inside car trunks.

HAWAII

Hilo

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps

219 Ponahawai St., Hilo

100 food boxes available

The Hilo event will be held on Saturday, May 9, at The Salvation Army’s Hilo Temple Corps starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last.

The entrance to the event will be the East side parking lot entrance. where volunteers will direct cars to the distribution area. To practice safe social distancing, everyone is asked to please stay in their cars. Volunteers will place the food items inside car trunks.

Kailua-Kona

The Salvation Army Kona Corps

75-223 Kalani St., Kailua-Kona

100 food boxes

The Kailua-Kona event will be held on Saturday, May 9, at The Salvation Army’s Kona Corps starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last.

Cars will be allowed to line up with trunks open starting at 8:30 a.m. The entrance to the event will be Kalani St. toward The Salvation Army Kona Corps and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where volunteers will direct cars to the distribution area. To practice safe social distancing, everyone is asked to please stay in their cars. Volunteers will place the food items inside car trunks.

The Salvation Army announced in March that all Salvation Army officers had been appointed into emergency disaster service roles in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, all Salvation Army facilities shifted to emergency response mode and are being made available to governmental authorities for use as quarantine centers, housing for medically fragile individuals, food distribution locations, coronavirus testing, and any other services as needed. Exact uses will be determined and finalized in the coming days and weeks.

Monetary donations to support the efforts can be made at hawaii.salvationarmy.org or by calling 808-440-1800.

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands, with the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as well as Y. Hata. & Co. Ltd. and Hawaii State VOAD, among others made this food distribution possible.