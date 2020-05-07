Salvation Army launches pilot homeless feeding program in West Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those who are homeless living in West Oahu is the focus of a new weekly food outreach project that will provide meals-to-go, hygiene kits, hand-sewn face masks, and access to services.

The project launched on Wednesday, May 6, with outreach to about 100 individuals.

“It’s a great collaboration to reach those in our community who have been identified as being underserved and in need,” said Anna Stone, Director, Pathway of Hope and Family Services Office for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “With the support of these agencies, we feel we can help individuals onto a pathway of hope, especially during the challenges of the pandemic.”

Individuals were presented with sack lunches including a sandwich, chips, granola bar, fresh fruit and two bottled waters. Hygiene kits also were distributed along with hand-sewn face masks. In addition, Partners in Care provided enough blankets to share with those in need. Volunteers sewed the face masks. The meals were prepared at The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii kitchen and transported to Kealahou West Oahu and Waianae Comprehensive Health Center for outreach distribution to clients in need.

Monetary donations to support The Salvation Army’s food outreach efforts in Hawaii, such as this pilot project, can be made at hawaii.salvationarmy.org or by calling 808-440-1800.