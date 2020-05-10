Salvation Army gives away meals, resources for Mother’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another food distribution event Saturday drew thousands of people.

The Salvation Army hosted the event at four locations across the state helping to feed approximately 1,200 families.

The food boxes included groceries, fresh produces, and special treats for mom.

“In order to give food boxes and a little bit of hope and cheer especially as we approach mother’s day for all the families who are in need out in this area,” said Salvation Army Hawaii leader Major Jeffrey Martin.

Each car received a rose or flower for mom along with crayons and other activities for kids.

The event on Oahu was at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

The Salvation Army will continue to host food distribution events each week.