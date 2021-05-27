SALT at Our Kaka’ako to host walk-up coronavirus vaccination clinic

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — SALT at Our Kaka’ako will host a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 29, at The Barn.

The clinic is free and open to Hawaii residents 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The clinic will be operated by the Queen’s Health Systems and is part of the Department of Health’s #HiGotVaccinated Month.

Participants are asked to bring their health insurance card and a photo ID. Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Advanced registration is encouraged for the walk-up clinic and is available here. Those getting vaccinated will need to complete a mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Screening Form either online or onsite.

Anyone who gets vaccinated can receive 10% off their order from Morning Brew if they show their vaccination card on the day they received the vaccine.

The vaccination site will be located at 691 Auahi St.

SALT at Our Kaka’ako consists of 85,000 square feet of mixed-use space driven by chefs, artists and entrepreneurs to provide a local gathering place to eat, shop and have fun.