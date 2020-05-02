Salon owners creating their own rules for when they reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The road to economic recovery started today as some businesses reopened. However, for other businesses waiting, getting back to work can be daunting.

For barbers and salon owners, there isn’t a local association to help make up the rules for when they reopen, but some owners have taken it into their owns hands to create new procedures.

Henry Hanalei Ramirez, owner of Salon 808 said he’s made changes to prepare for reopening based on what he’s seen and heard personally.

“I’m going by what the mayor says and [what] the governor says, social – you know keep your distance 6-feet,” said Ramirez.

One idea he has is putting up plastic shields, like other businesses have between wash stations and between stylist stations.

Meanwhile, Richie Miao, owner of Dada Salon, said he’s been looking to mainland stylists for guidance.

We’re trying to space out the stylists like about 6 foot away from each other so we have a pretty large staff so we might rotate the stylists,” said Miao. “in the mainland some of the stylists actually wearing like a face shield, so we have to look into that.”

Ramirez said he’s planning for there to be more items in the trash than just hair.

“I will have disposable capes – plastic capes. I will dispose them as soon as we finish a client. Boom, dispose, another fresh one,” said Ramirez.

They say it is difficult not having a framework to work in and having to come up with their own procedures.

So far the state, hasn’t set forth any specific guidelines businesses can work on to start the process of reopening. Other states like Alaska have for their first phase of reopening.

Alaska’s rules limit salons to reservations only. No walk-ins are allowed. Waiting areas are eliminated. Customers are pre-screened to ask about their health and travel history as well as if they have had COVID-19. Once in the shop, customers must wear cloth face coverings, which may be removed but for no more than five minutes at a time.

Both salon owners tell KHON they are willing to do whatever it takes to reopen, and hopefully that’s soon.

“We’re just kind of living on our savings right now,” said Miao. “It would mean the world to us to reopen.”

Salons say they’ll be using this time during the shutdown to continue creating plans for reopening.